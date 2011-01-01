As a result of increased production capabilities and technological innovation over time, Ready-to-wear clothing has proliferated within the fashion industry in recent years. Consequently, the environmental impact and effects of mass overproduction of textiles and garments has become increasingly detrimental to the health of the planet and those who live on it. Because of this, Starlet Vanity was created to diminish the environmental impacts of the fashion industry while also recreating a sense of relationship between a garment and its wearer. Indulge yourself and your wardrobe in beautiful, sustainable, handmade couture.